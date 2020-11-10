1/
John William Oplinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPWALLOPEN — John William Oplinger, 72, of Wapwallopen, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

John retired from the White Haven Center and was awarded the Carnegie Medal for heroism for helping rescue three young men from a burning vehicle. John was always available to lend a helping hand to his friends and neighbors. Although stubborn, he always set a prime example as a respectable man, a loyal husband, father and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening and taking naps with the family cat.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Conrad and Regina Kipp Oplinger, and his brother-in-law, Peter Mascelli.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Bagel Oplinger; sons, John Oplinger, at home, and Matthew Oplinger, of Wapwallopen; brothers, Mark Oplinger and wife, Marianna, of Lake Silkworth, David Oplinger and wife, Janet, of Sweet Valley, William Oplinger and wife, Carol, of Pottstown; sisters, Mary Simpson and husband, Charles, of Kittery Point, Maine, and Linda Mascelli, of Pottstown.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to a charity of your choice.

McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved