WILKES-BARRE — John "Red" Wolczyk, 91, of the Miners Mill section of Wilkes-Barre, peacefully journeyed home to our Lord on Thursday evening, Oct. 15, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Plains, with his loving family and the many caring individuals of the Community Living Center and Hospice Unit by his side throughout his Hospice stay. Having always loved his Polish heritage, Polka Music softly played to accompany "Red" as he traveled home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Kot) Wolczyk.

"Red" attended James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was an Air Force Veteran serving in World War II from 1945 to 1950, serving with the First Fighter Squadron stationed at Hickam Field, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and later was active duty in the Philippines, Guam and Korea.

He was employed with PG&W for over 37 years, working his way up from the road crews, to foreman and ultimately attaining the position of Assistant Superintendent, retiring in 1991.

"Red" was an avid golfer, a lifetime member of the Henry Citizens Club, Plains, lifetime member and former board member of Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558, a member of the Polish American Veterans Association, Plains, The Disabled American Veterans, The Knights of Columbus, Saint Francis of Assisi Holy Name Society and the Polish Union. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen Dulsky on March 18, 2014, brother, Frank Wolczyk, sisters, Anna Sindelar, Jeanette Barrett, Theresa Cronauer, Bernice Sushinsky and Mary Ann Armillei.

Surviving are his son, John S. Wolczyk Jr., of Wilkes-Barre, daughters, Jeanine Wolczyk, of Wilkes-Barre, and Helene Breznay and husband Brian, of Plains; grandchildren, Elizabeth "Lizzie," Breznay and Nicole Orlando, brother Joseph Wolczyk, of Gaithersburg, Md., several nephews and nieces.

A special thank you to the staff of the Community Living Center at the VA Medical Center and Doctor Gregory Fino for the many years of care and comfort that you provided to "Red."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA 18705, with Father John C. Lambert, Pastor, officiating. Family and friends may call Wednesday morning at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Masks and face coverings are required at all times at church and please practice social distancing while paying your respects.

Interment with Military Honors accorded by the United States Air Force and members of the Plains American Legion will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

Memorial donations if desired may be made to the Ss. Peter & Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA 18705.

For additional information or to leave "Red" family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.