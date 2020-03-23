MOUNTAIN TOP — Johnnie Faye Levandowski, of Mountain Top, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1937, in Centre, Cherokee County, Ala., to the late Bert Brashier and Minnie Shearl Brashier, of Centre, Ala.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School, Hokes Bluff, Ala.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband, Paul L. Levandowski (January 2013), her only son, Stanley D. McCoy (September 2012), her daughter, Pamela D. Zeigler (November 2018), her parents, and by eleven brothers and sisters.

Johnnie is survived by her daughters, Cynthia F. Stevenson, of Crofton, Md., Caroline M. Middleton, of White Haven, her daughter-in-law, Patricia McCoy, of Dunmore, and her brother and sister-in-law, Sammy and Becky Scott, of Centre, Ala.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jamie L. Chambers, of Havre, Mont., Charles JE Middleton, of Mountain Top, Kylie F. Stevenson, of Crofton, Md., Meghan A. Middleton, of West Hazleton, Lexa A. Stevenson, of Crofton, Md., Michael C. Middleton, of Mountain Top, Logan A. McCoy, of Dunmore, James Luminella, of Mountain Top, and Austyn A. Attardo, of White Haven, as well as five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Johnnie worked as an office manager for her husband, Paul, who was a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services.

Johnnie loved her dog, Ben, and to travel, fish, read, learn new things, cook and bake, country music and to watch "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!"

Johnnie and her family would like to give a special thank you to her longtime physician, Marnetta Bradford, Dr. James Brady and his staff, and to all the doctors and nurses at Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, Philadelphia, for their excellent and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, Johnnie would like donations to be made to Penn Medicine, Abramson Cancer Center for the continued research of cancer and to help other cancer patient. Donations can be made at bit.ly/3bnUrEu.

Due to the recent COVID-19 epidemic, there will be no open-to-the public viewing.

Friends are welcome to attend the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery (Hanover Township), Wilkes-Barre.

Arrangements are by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.