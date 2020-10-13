1/1
Jon W. "Little Jon" Hicks
1996 - 2020
JENKINS TWP. — Jon W. Hicks "Little Jon," 24, of Jenkins Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Born June 12, 1996, in New Brunswick, N.J., he was the son of Jon Hicks Sr. and Kelly (Shamro) Hicks.

Jon was a High School graduate who enjoyed skateboarding, playing his guitar, listening to music, drawing, playing video games and hanging out with his brother, Alex.

Also surviving, in addition to his parents and step-mother, Wendy, are companion and soon-to-be mother of their newborn son, McKayla Haines; his brothers, Alex Hicks, Kurt Dimoski and Julian Gonzalez; maternal grandparents, John and wife, JoAnn Shamro; paternal grandparents, John and wife, Carol Hicks. Also, Uncle Johnny and Uncle Jim, aunts, Tami, Teri, Cheryl and Stefanie, cousins, Brooke, Matt, Kayla and Ronnie, along with many other cousins. Additionally, Jon is survived by his pride and joy that he raised since a pup, his dog CHURCH.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who plan on attending are required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility. Also, capacity will be limited to meet CDC guidelines. Please do your best to pay your respects in a timely fashion so all attendees can pay their respects within the allotted time.

For further information or to express your condolences to Jon's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
Funeral services provided by
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
