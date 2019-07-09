SCRANTON — Jonathan Donald Miller, 33, of Scranton, passed away unexpectedly from Acute Endocarditis on July 7 , 2019, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born in Kingston on April 4, 1986, he was a son of John and Kim (Lockhart) Miller. Jonathan graduated from Dallas High School, Class of 2004, and later graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and marketing from Wilkes University in 2008. He was employed as a roofer by Garvin Construction, Scranton.

Jonathan loved going fishing and hunting and enjoyed being outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and liked spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, John and Kim (Lockhart) Miller, of Wyoming; sisters Kristin Goins and husband Jason, of Denver, N.C., Melissa Walker and husband Chris, of Edwardsville, Ill., and Lauren Miller and companion Dave Coxe, of West Hazleton; nieces Zuri, Kaleah, Piper and Sydney; and nephews A.J. and Christian.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Officiating will be Pastor Wayne Lupole. Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services, 437 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18704.

