Jonelle Evelyn Morton
1975 - 2020
NOXEN — Jonelle Evelyn Morton, age 44, of Noxen, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 17, 1975, and was the daughter of Thomas and Geraldine Hettesheimer Kasson, of Noxen.

Jonelle graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1994, and later became a phlebotomist. She was a fun-loving person.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by husband, Sean Morton; sons, Darius Neberdosy, Dominick Morton and Jayden Coole; daughter, Hannah Coole; sisters, Brooke Kasson and Liza Kasson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Tom, Gerry and Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Jonelle's passing, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lorraine Brelsford
Family
