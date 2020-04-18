SWEET VALLEY — Jonna Dwyer Laskowski, 51, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home in Sweet Valley, after a hard fought battle with breast cancer.

Jonna was born in Kingston, and she attended grade school in Plymouth. She and her family then moved to Kingston, where Jonna resided until she graduated from Bishop O'Reilly High School in 1986.

Married soon after high school, Jonna moved to Oregon, and then to California, where she managed several retail shops. Soon after the birth of her first son, Jonna returned to the Wyoming Valley, where she obtained a license as a hair stylist, and she ultimately owned and operated Charmed Hair Salon in Luzerne.

Jonna was an incredibly warm, open and loving person who brought smiles, laughter and love to just about everyone who knew her. She was a very spiritual person, with profound beliefs in realms and ways that gave her peace and understanding. She was a forever lover of critters of all kinds, who was strongly bonded to her dogs, cats, birds and others. Jonna found her greatest pleasures in her family and her friends, and in nature. A perfect day for Jonna would most likely be spent in a boat on the Susquehanna, with her husband fishing at the bow, and with Jonna sitting at the stern, immersed in her then favorite book.

Jonna was and always will be cherished by her husband, Edward Laskowski, and by her sons, Ryan McNair and Joshua Laskowski, and by her father and step-mother, Thomas and Michele Dwyer, and by her brother, Michael Dwyer, and by her aunts and uncles and cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Vivian Dwyer, of Plymouth.

A gathering in celebration of Jonna's life will be held in early June, at the convenience of her family and friends.

Jonna wanted us to be sure to voice her heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Greenwald and all staff at Medical Oncology Associates in Kingston, whom she treasured for their skills and kindness.

Donations in Jonna's memory may be directed to Puck Cancer Inc., at PO Box 13, Nanticoke, 18634.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.