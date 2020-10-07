1/1
Joseph A. Agolino
JENKINS TWP. — Joseph A. Agolino, 75, of Jenkins Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Pittston on June 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Samuel V. and Elizabeth Martini Agolino.

Joe was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1963. He was the owner of Agolino's Restaurant in West Pittston and PAZZO Restaurant in Pittston.

Joe was a beloved husband, father, and 'Papa.' Joe will be remembered for his devotion to Agolino's Restaurant, his pride and joy. He built a business to be proud of and legacy to remember. Joe was so proud of Agolino's staff and they meant the world to him, he felt like the luckiest man in the world and his staff was a huge part of that.

In his younger years, he enjoyed collecting classic cars, always a fan of having a Corvette and driving it around town — usually only two or three times a year. Joe enjoyed people, he loved to throw a party, he enjoyed a good Ashton Cabinet #7, he enjoyed Sunday mornings at Agolino's and Sunday evenings at home with his whole family for dinner … and then the Bunk with his best friends to watch a football game, play Poker, or smoke a cigar.

Joe loved his community, loved Wyoming Area Sports, loved going to the games, and following the players — he was thrilled when the players would come into the restaurant and discuss sports with him. He was honored to host a championship dinner for Wyoming Area football team this past year. Joe was a avid donor to all organizations — he truly felt that you give back to the community that feeds you — and he did indeed give to all — schools, PTOs, little leagues, bazaars, festivals, silent auctions, organizations near and far, that is who he was.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Samuel Agolino, Jr., sister, Sandra Charney; brothers-in-law, Edward G. Quinn and Antonino Farinella.

Surviving are his wife, Carmelina Farinella Agolino. They celebrated 49 years of marriage on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Also surviving are his children, Sam Agolino and his wife Stephanie Scavo Agolino, of Duryea and their children, Gabriella and Marco; Joseph Agolino, Jr., of Wilkes Barre and his son, Joey; Lisa Agolino, of Plains; and Corinne Agolino Salko and her husband, Drew, of Shavertown, and their children, Emma and Andrew; sisters, Marie Quinn, of Franklin, Tenn., and Barbara Davis and her husband, Bob, of Plains; sister-in-law, Laura Farinella, of Dallas; brothers-in-law, Sam Farinella and his wife, Nancy, of Plains and Thomas Charney, of West Pittston; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, following all CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance, for a walk-through visitation at Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Marello Parish with the Rev. James Paisley officiating and the Rev. Paul McDonnell. Private entombment, Dennsion Cemetery, Swoyersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Pittston YMCA or to Paint Pittston Pink, in Joe's memory.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Joe's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
October 7, 2020
were shocked and sadden to learn of Joe seniors passing having lost our parents we know what a heartache it is.As long as we remember him in our hearts he will always be with us.
Ralph &Lorraine Edwards
October 7, 2020
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. May your memories last longer than your heartache.
Robert Long
