DORRANCE TWP. — Joseph A. Baratta, 95, of Dorrance Township, died Dec. 4, 2020. Family and friends may call 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary's Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 3529 St. Mary's Road, Dorrance Township, directly at church. Maximum 50 people in church. Masks and social distancing required.