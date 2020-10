Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

WILKES-BARRE — Joseph A. Brown Sr., 66, of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 24, 2020. Celebration of Life will be Thursday, with visitation 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store