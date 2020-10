WEST NANTICOKE — Joseph A. (Joe Bu) Bushelli, 91, of West Nanticoke and formerly Sheatown, died Oct. 8, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Church of Christ Uniting, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Tuesday morning.