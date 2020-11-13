1/1
Joseph A. Michalek
KINGSTON — Joseph A. Michalek, 93, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Nov. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Josephine.

He was a union carpenter, a veteran of WWII and an avid golfer. Up until the time of his death, he continued his carpentry skills around his home when he wasn't on the golf course with his long time friend, John Payor. He never missed an opportunity to tell a story about his life experiences.

Joe was preceded in death by a son, Mark and two great-grandchildren, Casey and Morghan and nine siblings.

He is survived by his children, son, Joseph and his wife, Carol; daughter, Phyllis and her husband, Pat Hopkins; daughter, Carol and her partner, Jeff Hann; son, Alfred and his wife, Diane; daughter, Susan Urbanovitch; son, Thomas and his wife, Chaudene; daughter, Marie and her husband, Bill Bearde; and daughter, Barbara.; nine grandchildren, Breanne, Jenny, Jeremy and Christa Michalek; Jason Michalek and his wife, Heidi; Pat Hopkins Jr; Dave Hopkins and his wife, Annette; Mark Hopkins; and Glenn Urbanovitch; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Timmy and Amber.

Family will hold private services.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
