SWOYERSVILLE — Joseph A. Sitar, of Swoyersville, passed away June 30, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, where he had been a guest.

Born in Swoyersville, he was the son of the late George and Helen Soboleski Sitar.

Prior to retirement he was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was also an Air Force Veteran.

He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Rebecca Sitar, and brothers George and Stanley Sitar.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Scott; sons Joseph, Thomas, Michael and wife Maria, and David; grandchildren Anjolie, Aiden, Jacob and Lucas; a brother, Walter and wife Kathy; and sister Genevieve "Dolly" Yonick and husband Steve.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Lehman-Gregory funeral home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.