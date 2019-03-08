PLAINS TWP. — Mr. Joseph A. Tolarski Jr., 79, of Hernando, Fla., passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Lecanto, Fla.

He was born April 25, 1939, in Plains Township to Joseph Tolarski and Julia (Goncherowski) Tolarski. Joe and Barbara moved to Hernando, Fla., in 2005 from La Plata, Md. He attended St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, Fla. Joe retired after 20 years in the United States Navy and 25 years with the Office of Naval Intelligence DoD. He loved boating, crabbing and traveling the world.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Skidmore) Tolarski; four children: Michele Antoinette (Jeff) Colburn, of La Plata, Md.; Joseph Andrew Tolarski III, of Lexington Park, Md., Monica Ann (Chris) Cox, of La Plata, Md., and John Anthony (Kellie) Tolarski, of Houston, Texas; and nine grandchildren: Monica Ann Colburn, Ann Marie Colburn, Andrew Gerald Tolarski, James Matthew Tolarski, James Calvin Cox, Erica Rae Cox, Joseph Paul Tolarski, Lauryn Nicole Tolarski and Gavin Michael Tolarski. He is also survived by his loving sister, Melanie (Tolarski) Man, and husband Joseph Man Sr.; two nieces, Michelle Synder and husband Michael and their son, Michael, and Marlene Noll and husband Jeremy and their children, Madison and Mckenna; nephew Joe Man Jr. and wife Kimberly and daughter Alivia.

The funeral Mass for Mr. Tolarski will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bryantown, Md. A reception will follow at Middleton Hall, Renner Road, Waldorf, Md. Family and friends may call for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations to Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Magnolia Drive, MBC-FOUND Tampa, FL 33612, www.moffitt.org/give.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Online guestbook is available at www.HooperFuneralHomes.com.