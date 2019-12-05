YUMA, Ariz. — Sergeant Joseph R. Agoglia, Jr., of Yuma, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019. He was a devoted husband to Roxana, loving father to Nathan, beloved son to Joseph and Angela Colletti Agoglia, cherished brother to Jonathan and Ashley.

Joseph was born on Staten Island, New York, on June 23, 1994, and was raised in the Dongan Hills section of Staten Island. He graduated from New Dorp High School in 2012. After attending the College of Staten Island, in 2014, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served for 5 years, attaining the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in February 2019.

Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Colletti Agoglia; his Uncle, Thomas Agoglia; grandparents Marie and William Colletti; and Herman Agoglia.

He is survived by his wife, Roxana and son, Nathan, both in Yuma, Arizona; his father, Joseph R. Agoglia, Sr.; siblings Jonathan and Ashley; grandmother Marjorie Agoglia; all of Staten Island, New York; his aunts Linda Armstrong, Pittston, Marie Annette Connell, Lansdowne, and Lorraine Loterzo, Staten Island, New York. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Ann's Church on Cromwell Avenue, Staten Island, New York. Burial will follow at Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, New York.