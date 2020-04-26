Joseph Brian Saunders was called home to the Lord on April 21, 2020. He peacefully slipped from his earthly bounds surrounded by and in the arms of his loving family. Joseph was a devoted husband, a loving and compassionate father, and a beloved Pop Pop. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Nancy (Gertrude) Saunders of Pittston, children Joseph Brian Saunders Jr. (Larksville), Molly and Brian Novicki (Wyoming), and Amy and Randall Kemmerer (Wyoming), his adoring grandchildren Brian, Meadow, Merryn and Clara, and numerous in-laws and cousins whom he loved very dearly.

Born Sept. 19, 1945, in Pittston, to Joseph Brian Saunders and Mary McAndrew Saunders, Joseph grew up in Pittston, graduating from the former St. John's in 1963. He pursued his higher education at King's College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in guidance, and master's degree in counseling from Kean College. He was employed by the Woodbridge public school district in New Jersey, serving as a middle school guidance counselor for 30 years.

Upon retiring, Joseph returned home to the Northeast. He spent time working with special needs students as a job coach through LIU 18.

Joseph was a passionate volunteer and loved his work at the Heart Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House of Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He was a beloved face to the sick and frightened, bringing comfort to many.

Blessed with a beautiful gift of song, he was a member of St. Maria Goretti's church choir before settling with his family in Wyoming. He went on to become an endeared and active member of St. Therese's Church in Shavertown.

He was a remarkable father, a passionate voice and champion for children with special needs, and his family was the most important thing in his life. He was a constant and precious light in the lives of his grandchildren and will continue to guide them as they grow.

Joseph loved traveling, experiencing the many beautiful places of the world with his wife and often very dear friends. He will be missed by so many, his presence a light in this world, his smile a gift of comfort. His whistle will be heard upon the wind, and we all take comfort in knowing that he now walks in grace with our Lord.

"And he will raise you up on eagle's wings, there you are, the breath of dawn."

The family would like to thank the therapists of Compass Homehealth for their gentle and impassioned care, and the staff of Allied Hospice, especially his angels Ann Marie and Danielle who brought him such dignity, love, and compassion during his last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House of Northeast PA.

Private funeral arrangements are at the convenience of the family and entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Online condolences may be made by visiting Joseph's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.