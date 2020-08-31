1/
Joseph C. Waskiewicz Jr.
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — Joseph C. Waskiewicz Jr., of San Gabriel, Calif., formerly of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Huntington Hospital, Pasadena, following a brief illness.

Born in Philadelphia on Nov. 27, 1946, he was the son of Sylvia Rodriguez Waskiewicz and the late Joseph C. Waskiewicz Sr.

Joe was a 1964 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, where he was a three-sport athlete. He continued his education at Mount St. Mary's College (now University) in Emmitsburg, Md., graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry.

He began his career as a chemist, and later in the area of Quality Assurance, with General Foods in Dover, Dela. He continued working in the food industry with Nabisco Brands, the Shoney's Restaurant chain, and Chairmans Foods, retiring in 2016.

Joe especially loved the many years he spent living in the Nashville area and was an avid NHL Nashville Predators fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Lin (Lee), their beloved dogs, BB and K-Lu; mother-in-law, Lillian Yamamoto, of San Gabriel, Calif.; aunt, Violet Gravett, of Wilmington, Calif.; daughters, Jeanne Waskiewicz, of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Linda Sobel, of Nashville; son, Joseph (Alison) Waskiewicz, of Church Hill, Tenn.; grandchildren J.J. Dubin, John, Kaylee and Lainey Waskiewicz; sisters, Juanita (Charlie) Thomas, of Wilkes-Barre, Juliann (Mark) Phillips, of Edwardsville; brothers, John, of San Antonio, Texas and Robert, of Parsons; nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held at a later date.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
