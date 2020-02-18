Joseph Centrella

YATESVILLE — Joseph J. Centrella, 80, Yatesville, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Pittston on June 13, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph C., and Mary (Bright) Centrella.

He was a graduate of Pittston High School. Joseph was a member of the local bricklayers union and worked for Bright Construction for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Surviving are his aunts, Viola Giannone, Pittston, Nancy Benjunas, New York and Stella Centrella, Pittston Township; and numerous cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.

Those attending are asked to go directly to church. Interment will be private in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from at Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
