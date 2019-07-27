FORTY FORT — Joseph D. Dixon, 76, of Forty Fort, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Samuel Dean and Elna Joy (Faux) Dixon. He was a veteran of the US Army. Prior to his retirement he was employed at Barna Trucking for 25 years. He was the Lay Minister for the Apostolic Church of Benton for five years and the New Life Apostolic Church of West Pittston.

Joe had a passion for horses which he loved to train and ride, he enjoyed western movies and traveling with his wife Mary to various venues country dancing.

Preceding him in death was a grandson, Christopher Wanet, and sisters Jessi Sweeny and Elna Noone.

Surviving are his wife of 28 years, the former Mary A. (Slashinski) Dixon; children: Sherry Mercavitch and her husband Chris, of Exeter; Joseph Dixon and his wife Angela, of Larksville; Sandy Eramo and her husband Sam, of Exeter; Dena Skripkunas, of Exeter; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother; Bill Dixon and his wife Dorothy, of Dallas; sister, Tammy Dixon, of Wilkes-Barre; step children: Joseph Fitz and his wife Lisa, of Blakeslee; Lynne Fitz, of Fort Mill, S.C.; David Fitz and his wife Penny, of Allentown; five step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the New Life Apostolic Church, 207 Boston Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643 with the Rev. Philip Webb officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Apostolic Church.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.