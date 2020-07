Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

ELLICOTT, Md. — Joseph D. Kilgallon, of Ellicott City, Md., died June 29, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Dr., Ellicott City, Md., 21042. Interment will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store