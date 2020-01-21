Dr. Joseph Biagio Dente Jr., 66, loving father and brother, died Jan. 17, 2020, and his soul is at peace in heaven.

Born on Dec. 20, 1953, Joe was raised in West Pittston and graduated from Wyoming Area High School. A graduate of the University of Scranton and Temple University medical school, he completed two residencies, and practiced general surgery and family practice at locations across Pennsylvania and later in Metlakatla, Alaska.

Joe's passions were medicine and music. When he wasn't practicing medicine Joe could always be found playing his guitar, which he took everywhere. He had a clever sense of humor and easily made many good friends wherever life took him. He was guided in life by his strong Catholic faith and found comfort and peace in times spent with family and friends. He will be most remembered for being a kind and gentle soul, pure-hearted and generous to all.

Joe will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Danielle Tkaczyk and husband Brian; daughter Tina Chandler; grandchildren Eliza Chandler, Deacon and Violet Tkaczyk; sisters Barbara (Fred) Cicacci, Ann Marie (Kevin) Cassidy, Gloria Marcinko and Theresa (Greg) Presson; and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Dente of West Pittston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Mass will be followed by a private burial. Joe will be laid to rest with his parents in St. Cecelia Cemetery, Exeter.

In keeping with Joe's own dedication to giving, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to a Christian . Condolences can be sent c/o The Dente Family to 86 Hollybush Drive, Shavertown, PA 18708.