Joseph "Joe" Driscoll, 84, passed away on April 3, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre Veteran's Affairs Medical Center, where he received excellent care. He was the widower of Barbara Driscoll. They shared 48 years of marriage together.

Joe was born April 12, 1935 in Hanover Township to John and Lillian (Skrzytsky) Driscoll. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1953. He served as a high speed radio operator, was on the baseball team in Fort Benning, Georgia, and received the Good Conduct Medal in the Armed Services. Joe earned his associates degree in business from the McCann School.

Joe's career began as a computer operator for Planter's Peanuts and Chocolate Company. He worked in the distribution division and continued with the company through acquisition from Standard Brands and merger with Nabisco Brands. He later worked for Transcontinental Refrigerator Lines and Wyoming Valley Motors.

Joe was a member of Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre. He was a devoted father and avid Notre Dame football fan. Joe enjoyed family get togethers and vacations and fishing. He will be remembered for his love of life, family, and his witty sense of humor.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Karen Mulcahey Rafalko and husband, Peter, Elizabeth Mulcahey, of Wilkes-Barre; son, James Mulcahey and wife, Cheryl Du Bois; and six grandchildren; brothers, James, Eugene, and Patrick Driscoll; sisters, Margaret Wadas, and Joanne Krumsky.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, John Driscoll.

Funeral services will be held for immediate family at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev., Pastor Don Strope will be Officiant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Disabled Veteran's Association, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio.