BEAR CREEK TWP. — Joseph E. Bartley Jr., 53, of Bear Creek Township, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, with family by his side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Jean G. Bartley of Bear Creek Township and the late Joseph E. Bartley Sr. Joe was a graduate of GAR High School and King's College, where he earned his bachelor's degree in business administration. Prior to his illness, he worked for Fairway Motors in Hazleton and the former Pompey Dodge. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to classic rock. He was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre; an avid Steelers football and NASCAR fan and as a young man, would be found in the mud four wheeling.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Benjamin Jack Bartley.

Joe is survived by his mother, Jean; son, Brandon Bartley, of Bear Creek Township; siblings, Kathleen Peregrim and her husband, Drew, of Garden City, Mich.; Greg Bartley, of Mountain Top; Sandy Kuna and her husband, John, of Bear Creek Township; nieces, nephews, one great-niece and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Joseph Verespy officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends and family are welcome to visit at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday morning until time of Mass.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information, to leave the family an online condolence or to view a video tribute to Joe at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.