DANVILLE — Joseph E. Vostovich, 94, of Danville, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, at Emmanuel Nursing Center in Danville. He was born at home in Wilkes-Barre, on September 9, 1926, the son of the late Joseph and Mathilda Zelenak Hvozdovich.

He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 58 years, Anna A. Rubiscak Vostovich, who died Jan. 7, 2015. They were married May 5, 1956.

He graduated Coughlin High School in 1943 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Lehigh University.

Joe worked as a chemical engineer for General Electric in Lowell, Mass., and Bridgeport, Conn., for 38 years, retiring in 1986. He holds 17 patents: 9 solo, and 8 in collaboration with others. After retirement, he taught chemistry at the Bridgeport Engineering Institute in Connecticut, and the St. Cyril Academy in Danville.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville.

An avid sports fan, he took Anna to local high school football games and Lehigh wrestling matches, rooted for the NY Giants, and stuck by his beloved NY Mets. He last went to a Mets game for his 90th birthday. He enjoyed playing poker for pennies and trips to the Mohegan Sun casino with his neighbors.

He and Anna took advantage of the train from Bridgeport to New York City for day trips and traveled to the Canadian Rockies, Mackinac Island and Alaska, documenting their journeys with impressive slide photography.

His quiet and straitlaced demeanor was good camouflage for his sly delight in quick ripostes. A highlight of an encounter with him was the exchange of some good-natured ribbing.

The family would like to express their gratefulness to Dr. Greg Burke and his family, and to Sister Christopher and Dawn Orzehowski and the nursing staff at the Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community for their kindness and compassion over the years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville, with the Rev. Timothy Marcoe as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The American Red Cross.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821. www.visneski.com