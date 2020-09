MOUNTAIN TOP — Joseph F. Catina, 78, of Mountain Top, died Sept. 18, 2020. Friends and relatives may call 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday in Saint Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre. Friends and relatives are asked to the directly to the church. A complete obituary will appear at a later date.