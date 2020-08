SWOYERSVILLE — Joseph F. Lambert, 87, formerly of Swoyersville, died Aug. 5, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. The viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Facial coverings and social distancing are required.