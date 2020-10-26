Joseph G. Ball, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Born on Jan. 18, 1954, he was the son of the late Marshall and Eleanor Ball. Joe graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1971. Following graduation, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sandra Ball. They have been married for 49 years and have two sons. Loving father, father-in-law, Pop Pop, sister, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, coach and friend to many, Joe was the ultimate family man.

Over the years, he enjoyed spending his time coaching his sons in baseball, his wife and the ladies softball teams, high school softball and mentoring his oldest granddaughter as she developed her fundamental skills to become a softball player herself. Pop Pop was always in the yard playing ball with his grandkids and giving instruction on proper batting and throwing technique. Joe was an avid hunter and a lifelong member of the Long Point Gun Club. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing with his grandkids, attending NASCAR races, going to late model stock car races with his brother-in-laws, playing horseshoes and corn hole, watching his favorite NFL team — the Pittsburgh Steelers — and simply being surrounded by his loved ones.

He worked as an electrician at Proctor & Gamble for 29 years. Joe was employed by Brown's Van Service for several years where he managed the bus fleet and drove taxi. He also enjoyed driving school bus for Tunkhannock School District. Additionally, he was also a CDL instructor.

Joe will be sadly missed by beloved family and all who knew him as he touched so many lives in an everlasting and positive way. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marshall Ball; mother-in-law, Hazel Crispell; father-in-law, Lester Crispell; brother-in laws, Melvin, Ronnie and Larry Crispell.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Ball; children, Kevin Ball (Mindy), Monroe Township; Chris Ball (Jeanne), of Windsor, N.Y.; four grandchildren (Danica, Gavin, Devin and Hannah); brother, Ken Ball; sister, Marlene Zona; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, (Beaumont) Monroe Township, with the Rev. Lynn Mokwa of the Bowmans Creek Free Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Orcutt Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

Friends may call Wednesday, October 28, 2020 between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Due to COVID, social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Kunkle Fire & Ambulance, 3943 SR 309 Hwy., Dallas, PA 18612 or Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church, 6470 SR 309, Monroe Township, PA 18657.

