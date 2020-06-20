WHITE HAVEN — Joseph G. Horny, 89, of White Haven, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Joseph was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Novotnak Horny. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1948.

Joseph worked as a newspaper pressman for the Star Ledger in Newark, N.J. He later worked at the Daily Record in Morristown, N.J., as a foreman in the pressroom until retirement. He was a member of the Pressman Union #8 and the Teamsters Union. After retirement, he worked at Big Boulder Ski Resort for several years.

Joseph was a member of St. Patrick's Church in White Haven.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Shimko Horny, in 2013; brother, John Horny; sisters, Anne Swatkoski, Helen Janoski, and Margaret M. Petlock.

Surviving are his brothers-in-law, Elmer Petlock and Robert Shimko; sister-in-law, Marion Horny; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Uncle Joe enjoyed being with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his weekly trips out with his neighbors.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. All those attending are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state requirements for social distancing.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to Meals on Wheels, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Joseph's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.