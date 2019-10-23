MOUNTAIN TOP — Joseph G. Janosov, 88, of Mountain Top, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Emily (Belusko) Janosov. Joseph worked as a federal investigator and most recently before he retired at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the St. Mary's Church in Dorrance and loved the outdoors, hiking and prospecting.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Elizabeth R. Janosov; a brother, George Janosov; and a sister, Mary Savoy.

Surviving are his children, Robert Janosov and wife Marie, Paul Janosov and wife Theresa, Tisha McCabe and husband Ernie, Mary McKeown and husband Timothy, Michael Janosov and wife Cindy, Francis Janosov, Joseph Janosov and wife Cindy, Maureen Maquera and husband Michael, and Richard Janosov and wife Jamie; his brother, Francis Janosov; 24 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the St. Mary's Church, Dorrance. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.