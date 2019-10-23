Joseph G. Janosov

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph G. Janosov.
Service Information
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA
18707
(570)-474-6541
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dorrance, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOUNTAIN TOP — Joseph G. Janosov, 88, of Mountain Top, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Emily (Belusko) Janosov. Joseph worked as a federal investigator and most recently before he retired at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the St. Mary's Church in Dorrance and loved the outdoors, hiking and prospecting.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Elizabeth R. Janosov; a brother, George Janosov; and a sister, Mary Savoy.

Surviving are his children, Robert Janosov and wife Marie, Paul Janosov and wife Theresa, Tisha McCabe and husband Ernie, Mary McKeown and husband Timothy, Michael Janosov and wife Cindy, Francis Janosov, Joseph Janosov and wife Cindy, Maureen Maquera and husband Michael, and Richard Janosov and wife Jamie; his brother, Francis Janosov; 24 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the St. Mary's Church, Dorrance. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.