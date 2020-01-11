Joseph Gacha Jr., 42, passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Joe was born July 21, 1977, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Joseph Gacha Sr. and Jacqueline Gacha.

Joe was a cook and enjoyed fishing and wrestling with his nephews. He also had great love for his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by his children, Brittany Maciolek, Sable Yefko, Samantha Gacha, Patrick Gacha; four grandchildren; his sister, Amber Amos; brothers Ben Calo, Curtis Howell, Chris Howell; and he is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in the Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home, 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown.

Interment was private.

