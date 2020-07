WILKES-BARRE — Joseph Gagliardi, age 66, of Wilkes Barre, died July 21, 2020. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the George A. Strish, Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Please be aware that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place with masks required, social distancing and 25 people in the facility at a time.