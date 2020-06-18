Joseph H. Rogan Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AVOCA — Joseph H. Rogan Sr., 86, of Avoca, died June 16, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, at Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. If attending, be mindful the church is only allowed 50% of their maximum capacity. Use discretion. Masks are mandatory. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved