AVOCA — Joseph H. Rogan Sr., 86, of Avoca, died June 16, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, at Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. If attending, be mindful the church is only allowed 50% of their maximum capacity. Use discretion. Masks are mandatory. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.