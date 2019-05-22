PITTSTON — Joseph H. Wilczewski, 98, of Pittston, formerly of Warrior Run, passed away peacefully at Wesley Village on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

He was born in Nanticoke on Oct. 3, 1920, son of the late Walter and Amelia Ludorf Wilczewski. He graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1938. He went later to the CCC Camps in Membres, New Mexico, where he worked for nine months. During World War II, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard, where he was a seaman first class on the USS Gallop. He received the American Campaign medal, the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal.

In 1948, he graduated from Penn State Extension School in Wilkes-Barre with an associate degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by PP&L for 33 years, retiring in 1983. He was member and past president of the Twin Boro Lions Club. He was commander of the Warrior Run American Legion Post 176 and also chaplain and finance officer. For 28 years, he was a volunteer service representative at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and also a member of the NEPA Coast Guard Veterans Association. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch, where he served as lector and usher. He was very active in parish activities, especially coordinating the summer bazaars. His greatest joys in life were fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Hedy; brothers Henry, Francis and Edmund Wilczewski; and sisters Betty Urbanski and Sylvia Sobocinski.

He is survived by his daughter, JoAnne Dreabit and husband Paul, of Pittston; granddaughter Jennifer Abraham and husband Brian, of Exeter; grandson Dr. Paul Dreabit, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and great-grandson Gavin Abraham, who was his pride and joy. Also surviving are sisters Theresa Naugle and Florence Cheshinski, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from the George A Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, 828 Main St., Sugar Notch. Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center in Dunmore.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Wesley Village for their excellent care and compassion given to Joseph in his time of need.