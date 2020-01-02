Joseph S. Hudock, son of the late Stephen and Jeannette Hudock, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Hospice Of The Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.

Joe was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Kingston and a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Kingston. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and its reserve unit for six years.

Joe, along with his father, owned and operated Hudock Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years. He also worked for a few small companies and ended his career with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Scranton.

Joe was a nature lover and an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. The greatest loves of his life: sharing his knowledge and his love and pride in each of them.

Joe is survived by his wife, the former Peggy Wallace, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage in February 2020.

He is also survived by his four children, Mary Beth and husband George Spellman, Swoyersville, Renee and husband John Niemiec, Scranton, Joseph Hudock and wife Jennifer, Kingston, and Theresa Bytheway, Kingston; grandchildren Matt Spellman and partner Vikki George, Kyle, Christopher, Michael, and Briann Spellman, Jamie and husband Donald Shovestull, Zachary Niemiec, Samantha and husband Dave Smith, Abby and Adam Hudock, Danny, Katelyn and Nicholas Bytheway; great-grandson William Joseph Spellman; sister Barbara Murray; sister-in-law Rose Hometchko; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore for the compassionate care and comfort provided to Joe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle.