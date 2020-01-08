WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Joseph J. Bozek, of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Timber Ridge Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Jan. 31, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Bernard and Irene Swithers Bozek.

Joseph was a 1969 graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. He was self employed as an auto mechanic, operating Bozek Automotive in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Joe was founder of Bozek Motorsports, enjoyed racing and especially loved drag racing.

He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and best friend, Nancy, on July 29, 2019; and brothers Theodore and Christopher Bozek.

Surviving are his daughter, Dawn Bozek of Hanover Township; and son Joseph Bozek Jr. and his best friend, Robin Polomchak of Hanover Township; brothers Bernard Bozek of Hanover Township, Phillip Bozek and his wife, Lisa, of Mountain Top and Timothy Bozek of Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday from the chapel at Maple Hill Cemetery, 68 E. St. Mary's Road, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.