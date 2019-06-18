PLAINS TWP. — Joseph J. Colarusso, 92, of Plains Township, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Yatesville, he was the son of the late James and Angeline (Nardone) Colarusso.

Joe was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School and was a Navy veteran of World War II, attaining the rank of Coxswain. He was employed at ACME Markets for 37 years, retiring as produce manager. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Township, and was an avid New York Yankee Fan.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Colarusso, who was killed in action during the Korean War, and Dr. Richard Colarusso.

He and his wife, the former Lydia Recchioni, of Plains Township, would have celebrated 67 years of marriage on June 28, 2019.

In addition to his wife, Lydia, he is survived by his daughters, Denise Allegrucci and her husband, Gary, of Plains Township, and Jolene Gonsky and her husband, Dr. Michael E. Gonsky, of Stroudsburg; grandchildren Gary Allegrucci Jr., Kaitlyn Kucuk, Dr. Ashley Gonsky-Olen and Dr. Michael T. Gonsky; and great-grandchildren Joey, Charlie, and Tommy Allegrucci, Mila and Ella Kucuk, and Charlotte and Gabrielle Olen.

Joe's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Residential Hospice and Geisinger Wyoming Valley for the wonderful care given to Joe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, with Father John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Entombment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

Memorial donations may be made to Tommy's Tomorrow, 28 10th St., Wyoming, PA 18644.

