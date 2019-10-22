DALLAS — Joseph J. Gualtiere, of 13 Dakota Drive, Dallas, son of the late Joseph A. Gualtiere and Christine (Pugliese) Gualtiere, entered into eternal life on Oct. 10, 2019. He was the beloved brother of the late Mary (Gualtiere) Boyer and brother-in-law Cliff J. Boyer, and of his surviving sisters, Louise Anne (Gualtiere) Sweeney and Christine (Gualtiere) Munger; as well as the esteemed uncle of many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from St. Gabriel High School in Hazleton, Joseph served in the Navy as a medical corpsman, where he was introduced to the medical field. Upon his honorable discharge, he furthered his love of medicine by graduating from Nesbitt School of Nursing as an RN. He then attended the Allentown School of Anesthesia, where he graduated with high honors. He earned a BS degree in nursing, graduating summa cum laude from Roger Williams University, Rhode Island; and a dual master's degree in nursing and psychological counseling from Rhode Island College. He then practiced anesthesia at Rhode Island Hospital and was a curriculum coordinator and instructor of anesthesia at Barry University, Miami Shores. He retired at Imperial Point Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Joseph's love of learning was always on-going! He was an ardent art collector, an avid and extensive reader, a proficient pianist, an excellent cook and a serious horticulturalist. However, he would probably have considered his concern and love for his dogs throughout the years as one of his most important and enriching qualities.

For all he was and for all the lives he has enriched, he will be sorely missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the church. Funeral services are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hughbhughes.com.