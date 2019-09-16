Joseph J. Mazuka Jr.

Service Information
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA
18706
(570)-822-8575
Committal
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel
1594 S. Main St.
Hanover Township, PA
View Map
Obituary
WILKES-BARRE — Joseph J. Mazuka Jr., age 49, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at HCR Manor Care-Hampton House, Hanover Township, due to complications of a brain aneurysm that he suffered on Jan. 3, 2019.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph Mazuka Sr. and Doris (May) Mazuka, maternal and paternal grandparents. Surviving are his sister, Karen Mazuka and her significant other, Jaime Barciela.

Committal Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Township, with the Rev. James Nash officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Times Leader from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
