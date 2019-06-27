EDWARDSVILLE — Joseph J. Putprush, of Edwardsville, passed peacefully into eternal rest on June 27, 2019, at Geisinger Residential Hospice Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by his loving children. Born Dec. 27, 1923, he attended Larksville schools and graduated from Larksville High School. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Eleanor, who passed away in February 2019, and sister Ann Hines, of Mountain Top. He was a resident of Timber Ridge Healthcare Facility.

A proud World War II veteran, he entered the Army in 1943, took basic training at Fort Riley, Kan., and served overseas in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He received commendations including Sharpshooter Badge for Rifle, Expert Infantry Badge Combat, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with two Bronze Stars for Northern Solomons Campaign and Ground Combat in Iwo Jima and the Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

After serving in the war, he entered the Post Office Department in Philadelphia, transferring to the Railway Mobile Unit between Pittsburgh and New York. He transferred to the post office in Wilkes-Barre and retired from the Kingston Post Office in 1986.

He was a member of the Larksville American Legion Post 655, VFW Post 283, Kingston, and the Catholic War Veterans Post 752, Edwardsville. He was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Assumpta Council 3987 and a fourth degree member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Assembly 1928, Luzerne. He was also a soloist with the singing Knights. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Kingston, his whole life. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, church choir, church council and served as the Cantor for many years.

He was a member of the Edwardsville Civil Defense and Auxiliary Police and the Edwardsville Little League, PIAA Track and Field Official and member of the Tatra Club. For years, he directed the Kingston Citizens Choral Group, entertaining at senior citizen centers and all over Wyoming Valley. He will now lend his beautiful voice to the choir of angels in Heaven.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph and his wife, Barbara, and Richard and his wife, Pamela, and daughter Pamela; two granddaughters, Daneen and Alexandra; great-grandchildren Jacob and Hailey; and nephews.

Viewing will be held at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Parastas services and the Knights of Columbus Council and 4th Degree will recite the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, at the funeral home with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Chestnut Street, Kingston. Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery, Pringle.

The family would like to thank the kind and courteous staff at Timber Ridge Healthcare Facility, Alzheimer's Unit and the very caring, compassionate nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Geisinger Residential Hospice.

If lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Renovation Fund at 321 Chestnut Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, or the of Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.