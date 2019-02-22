WILKES-BARRE — Joseph J. Tirpak Sr., 90, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Hozdovic) Tirpak.

Joe was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1946, and was an Army veteran of World War II. He was employed in the area shoe factories and last at the Department of Public Welfare for 12 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Township, the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon Post 558, the North End Slovak Citizens Club, Wilkes-Barre, The Knights of Columbus, the Hollenback Golf Club and assorted bowling leagues.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Swetin; sister Henrietta "Cookie" Flaherty; and brothers Ronnie and John Tirpak Jr.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, the former Dolores Purta; daughter Kathy Tirpak and her partner, Eric Triani; and son Joseph Tirpak Jr. and his wife, Sandy, all of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Christopher and Ryan Tirpak; great-grandchildren Xaiver, Myles, Lucas and Mia Tirpak; and several nieces and nephews.

Dolores would like to thank her daughter, Kathy, and her partner, Eric, for everything they did for her and Kathy's father Joe during these tough times. Dolores would also like to extend a special thank you to her special friend, Lucille Chimento, who would help her with everyday tasks, no matter how big or small.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Plains Township. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

