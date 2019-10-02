DURYEA — Joseph John Milewski, 73, of Duryea, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. Born and raised in Plains Township, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Romanczak Milewski.

He was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and served two tours in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was a life member of Hanover Township AMVETS Post 59, American Legion Post 672, Dallas, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Pittston Senior Center.

Prior to retirement, he was employed as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 514.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards and listening and dancing to polka music. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family and five grandchildren who he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by sister Rose Marie Bonomo and husband Ralph; brother-in-law Michael Birosak; nephew John Rodak; sister-in-law Lois Macey and husband Andrew; nephew Brian Volinski; and great-niece Bridget Gori.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, the former Ruth Phillips; son Raymond Milewski, of Duryea; daughters Lori Kareha and husband Dr. Louis Kareha, of Clarks Summit, and Lynn Kisselbach and husband Brett Kisselbach, of Point of Rock, Md.; grandchildren Brady, Gavin and Lucas Kareha, and Logan and Paige Kisselbach; sisters Regina Rodak and husband John, of Southampton, and Mary Louise Birosak, of Enola; brothers Francis Milewski and wife Judith, of Warminster, and Thomas Milewski and wife Lynette, of Plains Township; sister-in-law Diane Volinski and husband Walter, of Swoyersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and to the doctors and nursing staff of Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and Hospice for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. James Breese, pastor of First Baptist Church, Pittston, will officiate. Friends may call from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Military Services will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard at the cemetery.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be sent to or the Gino J. Merli Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.