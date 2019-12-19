MOUNTAIN TOP — Joseph Kalada, 83, Mountain Top, passed away on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Shenandoah he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Helen (Kowalick) Kalada. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany following World War II. Joseph was a founding partner in the accounting firm of Kronick, Kalada and Berdy CPAs in Kingston. He was a member of PICPA and AICPA. Joseph was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia Hill; children, Susan Kalada and husband Kevin Kania, Drums, Anthony Kalada and wife Ramona, Mountain Top, and Joseph Michael Kalada, Los Angeles, California; grandchildren Joshua, Amanda, Kristina, Jacob, Kellie, Sarah, Elijah and Emily.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Jude's Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Friends may call 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.