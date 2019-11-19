|
|
HARDING — Joseph V. Kasper, 33, of Harding, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019, in Harding.
Born in Kingston, he is the son of Joseph C. Kasper and Lucia Civiletti Gray, Harding.
Joseph was a 2004 graduate of Wyoming Area School District and prior to his illness was employed as a Lexus Technician with Motorworld Car dealership, Wilkes-Barre.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vincent A. Civiletti; and an Aunt, Carol Civiletti.
Surviving are his wife, the former Tanya Carpenter; and children Dylan and Ayden Tilley and Nathan Kasper; brother William R. Gray III; sisters Lauren Gray and Farrah Kasper; and step father William R. Gray, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Dina Mineo Civiletti, Edgewood, Maryland.; father and mother-in-law Mark and Colleen Reese along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Guy Giordano.
In lieu of floral tributes memorial donations may be made at the funeral home in memory of Joseph V. Kasper.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019