BERWICK— Joseph "Sarge" John Kinney Sr., 79, of Berwick, passed away the morning of Jan. 28, 2020, at Allied Hospice in Scranton after a brief illness and under the loving care of his significant other of 20 years, Mary C. Russo, Duryea.

Born July 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Steve and Jeanette Tedesco Kinney. In his early years he owned various businesses including Kinney Sheet Metal in Bloomsburg.

He was a member of the Berwick Jaycees where he participated in many fundraisers with his family such as cutting trees for the Christmas Boulevard, car raffle and the apple butter sales. Sarge also loved entertaining guests at his home in Berwick. In his later years he loved writing, published multiple books, and maintained a website that focused on his religious beliefs.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Kinney; and sister Merry Carole Kinney Gotto, both of Berwick.

He will be greatly missed by his sons, David and wife, Nancy, Forty Fort, Joseph Kinney Jr.; daughter Jacqueline Handzelek, Charleston, South Carolina; daughter-in-law Joselle Kinney, Berwick; grandchildren Joseph Kinney III, Breah Kinney Murray, Heath Morris, Naomi Handzelek, Nicholas Kinney and Grace Ann Clayworth; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Steve E. Kinney and wife Sylvia, Berwick, and John R. Kinney Sr. and wife Gertrude, Berwick; two sisters Bernadine Kinney Shomo and husband David, Nescopeck, and June Kinney Chevalier, Berwick; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.