KINGSTON — Joseph "Klu" Kluchinski Jr., 87, of Kingston, formerly of Plymouth, passed away Friday evening , April 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Burkowski Kluchinski.

He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1949. Joseph served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.

Joseph began his 47-year career as a baseball and softball official in 1954. He was an umpire for Little League, Teener League, PIAA baseball and softball, collegiate baseball and softball, American Legion baseball and ASA softball. In addition, Joe served as president of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of both ASA and PIAA (softball and baseball umpires). In 1959, Joe began his career as a PIAA and collegiate basketball official. For 26 years, he enjoyed officiating throughout the local area and had the opportunity to work playoff games throughout the state. Joe served on the executive board of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of basketball officials. He was inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame of NEPA in 2003.

He was an avid Penn State and Yankees fan.

He was employed as a correctional officer, for 33 years, at the State Correctional Institution, Dallas.

Joseph was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth, where he served in the Usher's Club.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, on Jan. 20, 2013.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, the former Irene Homzur; his sister, Carol Krulick, of Hanover Township; sisters-in law, Mary Nareski and Mary Homzur, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from the Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Willow Street, Plymouth.

Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.