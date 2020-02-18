LAUREL RUN — Joseph J. Kopko, 70, of Laurel Run, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Township.

Joe was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Joseph and Verna Fela Kopko. He was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township High School, class of 1967. Joe owned and operated J.J. Kopko Mechanical, Inc. for many years prior to his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kopko.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Williams Kopko; children, Kelli Zagata and her husband, Ryan, York Haven; and Joseph R. Kopko, Laurel Run; grandson, Cole Zagata (AKA the little guy); and brother, Ronald Kopko and his wife, Jeanine, Doylestown; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon Raymond Lenahan will officiate.

Friends may call 9 a.m. until service time Saturday from 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Joe's name to the St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen, c/o Catholic Social Services, 33 East Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre.

