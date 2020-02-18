Joseph Kopko

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Kopko.
Service Information
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA
18702
(570)-825-3138
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LAUREL RUN — Joseph J. Kopko, 70, of Laurel Run, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Township.

Joe was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Joseph and Verna Fela Kopko. He was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township High School, class of 1967. Joe owned and operated J.J. Kopko Mechanical, Inc. for many years prior to his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kopko.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Williams Kopko; children, Kelli Zagata and her husband, Ryan, York Haven; and Joseph R. Kopko, Laurel Run; grandson, Cole Zagata (AKA the little guy); and brother, Ronald Kopko and his wife, Jeanine, Doylestown; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon Raymond Lenahan will officiate.

Friends may call 9 a.m. until service time Saturday from 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Joe's name to the St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen, c/o Catholic Social Services, 33 East Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Joe's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Times Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.