SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Joseph Krupa, of Scottsdale, Ariz., died July 7, 2020, at the age of 95.Friends and family are invited to a memorial visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at George A. Strish Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Face masks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 at the St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church.