Joseph L. Bell
EXETER — It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph L. Bell, of Exeter, announce his sudden and unexpected passing on Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at the age of 59.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Joseph Bell Jr., of Swoyersville, and TJ Bell, of Pittston; siblings, Clarence E. Bell III and Alice Kintz; granddaughter, Brandy Bell; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, Clarence Bell Jr. and Jessie Dovan Bell; and his sisters, Linda Bell Dymond and Sandra Bell Stoss.

Joe was an employee of Ashley Machine & Tool Co. of West Wyoming for 34 years. His family will remember him as a kind, easy-going and light-hearted man who had a strong love for the outdoors and fishing, and always made you smile. He will be deeply missed by all of those that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.MetcalfeShaver.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
August 23, 2020
Joe was my son in law years ago, him and my daughter gave me my first grandchild, Joe Jr.We remained friends all these years. I remember teasing you one day about your hair getting gray and you saying naw i was painting and got white paint in my hair. Always joking. Fly high Joe watch over your sons and granddaughter Brandy . <3
Joyce Poltz
August 23, 2020
Thank you for all the great memories I have of you! I will miss you uncle Joe! Rest in peace. Love you old man!
Shaun Kintz
August 23, 2020
Joes'Family,Thinking of you with your loss ;Joe a good soul;Memory Eternal Joseph!!! Jim & Justine Borino
justine borino
