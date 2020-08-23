EXETER — It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph L. Bell, of Exeter, announce his sudden and unexpected passing on Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at the age of 59.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Joseph Bell Jr., of Swoyersville, and TJ Bell, of Pittston; siblings, Clarence E. Bell III and Alice Kintz; granddaughter, Brandy Bell; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, Clarence Bell Jr. and Jessie Dovan Bell; and his sisters, Linda Bell Dymond and Sandra Bell Stoss.

Joe was an employee of Ashley Machine & Tool Co. of West Wyoming for 34 years. His family will remember him as a kind, easy-going and light-hearted man who had a strong love for the outdoors and fishing, and always made you smile. He will be deeply missed by all of those that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.