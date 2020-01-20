PORT GRIFFITH — Joseph L. Sagliocco, 83, of Port Griffith, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Hughestown on Feb. 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Ralph and Matilda (Serino) Sagliocco.

He was a graduate of Hughestown High School. He served in the 109th Artillery,West Pittston, for 10 years as a staff sergeant in the National Guard Reserves.

Joseph was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, which is now St. Joseph Marello Parish.

Joseph was also a member of Post 4909 in Dupont.

He had worked for BF Goodrich, Topps Chewing Gum, and retired from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Joseph was a passionate Phillies baseball and Eagles football fan, and every summer night was spent watching the Phillies with his son, Joseph Jr. He was an avid walker.

Joseph was most proud of his family, and was especially proud of his grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle and he will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosalie Lapsansky Sagliocco in 2008; brothers, Louis Salio and Ralph Sagliocco; sisters, Angie Rubbico, Mary Salio, and Matilda Chacko.

Surviving are his children, Mary Jo Givens and her husband, Kenneth, of Mountain Top; Joseph Sagliocco and his wife, Dorothy, of Port Griffith, and Primo Sagliocco, of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandchildren, Maria Sagliocco Blasko and her husband, Marc, Kristian Givens, Connor Givens, and Matthew Sagliocco; brother, Sylvester Salio, of Forty Fort; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Thursday. Interment will follow in West Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Adonizio Funeral Home, 251 William St., Pittston. Joseph was an avid supporter of the SPCA, so all memorial donations may be made to Luzerne County SPCA or the Oblates of St. Joseph. To leave an online condolence, visit Joseph's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.