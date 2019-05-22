PLAINS TWP. — Joseph L. Williams, 70, of Sweeny, Texas, formerly of Plains Township, passed away peacefully Friday May 17, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Houston, Texas, after a period of declining health.

Born and raised in Plains Township, he was the son of Chester and Ann Fleming Williams. He graduated from Plains Memorial High School.

Joe served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Williams.

Surviving are his wife, Roxane Williams; brother Chester Williams Jr.; sisters Rose (Sue) Hoffman and Nancy Wills; step-daughter Roxanne Welby; two step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; also, his beloved dog, Mrs. Poochie.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.